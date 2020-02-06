Kashmir not internal matter of India: Ijaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the Kashmir is not an internal matter of India and Pakistan wanted resolve the issue of Kashmir as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory and there have been UN resolutions pertaining to this issue" the Minister said while addressing the National Seminar on "Decoding Hindu Mindset and India's Strategic Motives" at National Defence University.

"The abrogation of article 370 and 35A have deprived Kashmiris of their identity, " he added.

The seminar held in the National Defence University emphasized to understand how the Hindu mindset had prevailed over the years and had impacted on the situation of the region as it today.

He reinforced the point that Kashmir is an issue that has affected the Pakistan over the years and that must be highlighted at all levels and on all forums, because unless a sustainable solution was achieved this issue will continue to hound the region.

The Indian government, on 5th August 2019, had revoked the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which had not only undermined humanity but has also brought International attention to the Kashmir dispute once again.

He said, "India's justification of revocation, that it will enable the people of Kashmir to access the government programs that include the right to education and right to information, gets nullified by the forced cutting of communication lines and imposition of curfew in the valley." The Primary reason for highlighting this self-contradictory justification given by the Indian government for revocation was that if this decision was taken for the well-being of Kashmiris and the imposition of curfew was solely for the prevention of any undesired incident, then does this probability remain as relevant today as it was 187 days ago?" This is not only inhumane but ironic and tragic at the same time, he added Ijaz Shah explained how over the years, the Hindutva Mindset had worked on forming grounds where they could negate the idea of Muslim dominated Jammu and Kashmir.

"I reinforce, it is not about the religion or any set of beliefs, it is about the people of Kashmir being denied their right to self-determination" he added.

He said that "the Modi's government has a history of stoking tensions between Hindus and Muslims, with its political rule now focused on "Hindutva" which translates as "Hindu-ness" and reframed Hinduism as an identity rather than a theology or religion. Modi had fostered Hindu nationalism through anti-Islamic rhetoric, from false accusations to lynching over consuming beef. Clearly, these are tactics designed to expand the notion of Hindutva and further isolate the Muslim population within India, targeting Kashmir was a crucial part of this strategy".

He also discussed how the decision of Babri Mosque site and Ram Temple decision of November 2019 and the controversial citizenship bill have their roots in the years' long nurtured extremist ideas that have now been executed.

"Kashmir is not an internal matter of India and the international community must play its role in reaching a solution over the dispute. Pakistan will not step back from its stance on Kashmir, he added and also said that the regional peace was impossible without a achieving a sustainable solution of Kashmir issue.