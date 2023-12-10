Kashmir observes World Human Rights day: Renews pledge to continue struggle for freedom of IIOJK till last victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2023) Like the the rest of the World Human Rights Day was also observed on Sunday at both sides of the Line of Control ( LoC) - IIOJK and AJK with the unanimous demand for early end of the ongoing massive human rights abuses, against innocent population in the disputed Indian Illegaly occupied Jammu and Kashmir state as well as by similar aggressive forces in various other parts of the world including occupied Palestine.

This year too, the international human rights day is being observed when fascist India, denying all international norms and commitments and human rights, exercised sinister and shameful forced August 5, 2019 move of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir styate abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution – turning the part of the disputed state under its occupation the largest prison on the planet imposing informative restrictions in the bleeding occupied vale of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, Human Rights and public representative Organizations with the coordination of diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers emphasized the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas including the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where people were being denied their due rights facing history’s worst human rights violations since the bleak day of August 5, 2019.

Speakers called for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the strife-torn Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where the masses comprising all segments of the civil society were being denied their due human rights – including Kashmiris globally-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

Addressing separate rallies held here Tuesday to mark the world human rights day President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Maqsood, Sr. Journalist Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Kashmiri rights activist, journalist and analyst A H. Nizami and others vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights abuses against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Speakers also vehemently condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.The human right activists called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the fast raising human rights abuses as well as continued reign of violence unleashed against the innocent people including journalists by the Indian troops in Indian occupied valley.

Addressing the ceremony President PPP ( Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate warmed India to immediately stop the barbarous activities in the occupied state and instead positively respond to resume the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan in order to ensure the early peaceful resolution of all the outstanding differences especially the core issue of Kashmir, he added.

The Kashmir leader reiterated the demand to the United Nations that the Jammu & Kashmir people should be given the opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes,aspirations and United Nations resolutions.

Choudhry Muneer Hussain urged upon the world community to move for playing a constructive role for an early peaceful solution of the Jammu Kashmir problem in line with the wishes people of the J & K State.

The international community, the PPP ( SB) AJK chief stressed, should realize the gravity of the situation in South Asia following existence of the long-standing global issue of Jammu Kashmir and offer their help for early resolution of this lingering conflict to pave the way for the emergence of everlasting durable peace in South East Asia.