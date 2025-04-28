Open Menu

Kashmir-origin Pakistani Karate Star Wins Silver Medal In CAFCKT , Uzbekistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Kashmir-origin Pakistani Karate star wins silver medal in CAFCKT , Uzbekistan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) Kashmir-born veteran Pakistani Karate star Muhammad Adeel Raja has won silver medal in Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament () hosted in Uzbekistan, the organizers officially have said.

Victorious, Muhammad Adeel Raja, who won the silver medal in the Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament held in Uzbekistan, was accorded a rousing reception at Mangla bridge, gate way to his home town Mirpur.

A large number of people from various parts of the region including Karate players and fans garlanded him with flowers and congratulated him on his land slide success in the tournament of the global repute .

The national Karate star Adeel deserves applause for achieving a great honor by performing his best.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

21 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

21 hours ago
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

21 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

21 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

21 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

22 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan