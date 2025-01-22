Open Menu

Kashmir-Pakistan Relationship Stands Everlasting With Islamic Faith: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq said the relationship between AJK and Pakistan marked with shared history, culture and traditions.

It's deeply embedded in the Islamic faith also..

He said this while talking to a private tv channel in the state metropolitan on late Tuesday.

Terming his government as stable, the prime minister said that he enjoyed full support from all allied partners.

"Right from the day one I have enjoyed unconditional support from the Federal government and other stakeholders", he added.

Referring to his recent statement , the PM said that he was stick to the statement. "As Muslims, we have to take guidance only from the Holy Quran", he remarked.

About promoting Kashmir cause at global level, he said, "An enhanced role of Kashmiris in diplomacy will help highlight the Kashmir issue effectively".

He said "India is hell-bent on spreading chaos and anarchy in the liberated territory (AJK) but by the grace of Allah, it has miserably failed in its nefarious designs to foment trouble in the state."

Commenting on the law and order situation in the region, he said that steps had been taken to ensure the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

The prime minister said that the road infrastructure in the region had improved to extent.

About successful accomplishment of work on multiple projects, the PM said, " The work done in Neelum during the past couple of months could not have been done in decades".

Ongoing development projects, he said, would change the region's destiny.

Regarding the next general elections, the PM said that 15 months had left in the elections, however, it was too early to say anything about the outcome of the elections.

In response to a question, he said that Kashmir desks should be established in all Pakistani embassies abroad. "As Kashmiris, what we will say will have a powerful impact", he declared.

Anwaar said that the situation in Pakistan had a direct impact on the AJK's political landscape and its people.

The prime minister said that he would continue to play his role in highlighting the Kashmir freedom movement, adding "Serving people is my mission".

