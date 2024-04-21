Kashmir pays rich tributes to Iqbal on 86th death anniversary

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 86th death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on April 21 with various cultural, political and social organizations hosting impressive ceremonies to highlight his services and pay homage to the poet of the East.

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was Born in 1877 in Sialkot, Iqbal died on April 21, 1938. He envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims in South Asia, which materialized as Pakistan in 1947.

In Mirpur, a special ceremony was held at the Media Corner Sajid Plaza Tower, jointly hosted by the Jammu Kashmiri Union of Journalists and the Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the need to act upon Iqbal's sayings which focused on high intellect, pen, and Islamic values for humanity's betterment.

Renowned speakers paid rich tributes to Iqbal, acknowledging his services in floating the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims. They highlighted Iqbal's philosophy, which emphasized islam, people, independence, and conscience.

They stressed the need for unity among Muslims worldwide to counter political, economic, and social imperialism.

A delegation of Kashmiris from Lahore also visited Iqbal's mausoleum, laying floral wreaths and offered fateha for the departed soul.

