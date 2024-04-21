Open Menu

Kashmir Pays Rich Tributes To Iqbal On 86th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir pays rich tributes to Iqbal on 86th death anniversary

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 86th death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on April 21 with various cultural, political and social organizations hosting impressive ceremonies to highlight his services and pay homage to the poet of the East.

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was Born in 1877 in Sialkot, Iqbal died on April 21, 1938. He envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims in South Asia, which materialized as Pakistan in 1947.

In Mirpur, a special ceremony was held at the Media Corner Sajid Plaza Tower, jointly hosted by the Jammu Kashmiri Union of Journalists and the Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the need to act upon Iqbal's sayings which focused on high intellect, pen, and Islamic values for humanity's betterment.

Renowned speakers paid rich tributes to Iqbal, acknowledging his services in floating the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims. They highlighted Iqbal's philosophy, which emphasized islam, people, independence, and conscience.

They stressed the need for unity among Muslims worldwide to counter political, economic, and social imperialism.

A delegation of Kashmiris from Lahore also visited Iqbal's mausoleum, laying floral wreaths and offered fateha for the departed soul.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Allama Muhammad Iqbal Died Jammu Independence Sialkot Mirpur Peruvian Nuevo Sol Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Muslim Media From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan