Kashmir Pictorial Exhibition Held
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A pictorial exhibition depicting the atrocities of Indian forces against innocent
Kashmiri people was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Sunday.
Paintings of local artists were displayed at the pictorial exhibition.
Speaking on the occasion, Director, Arts Council Bahawalpur, Mian Ateeque
said that paintings placed at Bahawalpur Arts Council had narrated different
aspects of Kashmir.
He said that Indian forces had been committing brutalities on innocent people
of Kashmir. “Black day is being observed across the country to condemn Indian
government for committing violence in Kashmir,” he said. He said that people of
Pakistan stood by their brothers and sisters living in IOK.
He urged the United Nations and international community to play their due role
in ensuring freedom to the people of Indian held Kashmir.
