Kashmir Pictorial Exhibition Held

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Kashmir pictorial exhibition held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A pictorial exhibition depicting the atrocities of Indian forces against innocent

Kashmiri people was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Sunday.

Paintings of local artists were displayed at the pictorial exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Arts Council Bahawalpur, Mian Ateeque

said that paintings placed at Bahawalpur Arts Council had narrated different

aspects of Kashmir.

He said that Indian forces had been committing brutalities on innocent people

of Kashmir. “Black day is being observed across the country to condemn Indian

government for committing violence in Kashmir,” he said. He said that people of

Pakistan stood by their brothers and sisters living in IOK.

He urged the United Nations and international community to play their due role

in ensuring freedom to the people of Indian held Kashmir.

