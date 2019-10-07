UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Policy To Bear Fruit Soon: PTI Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Kashmir policy to bear fruit soon: PTI leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur region, Malik Asghar Joiya has said that Kashmir policy of the government would bear fruit soon.

In a press release issued here, he said that the speech delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kashmir issue in the session of the United Nations had convinced the international community to take steps to resolve Kashmir issue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought Kashmir case at international level," he said, adding that Kashmir policy of the PTI-led government would bear fruit soon.

He said that Indian government had been committing atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir. He appealed the United Nations and international community to pressurize Indian government to end lockdown of people of occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 October 2019

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

12 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

12 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.