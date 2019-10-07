Kashmir policy to bear fruit soon: PTI leader

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur region, Malik Asghar Joiya has said that Kashmir policy of the government would bear fruit soon.

In a press release issued here, he said that the speech delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kashmir issue in the session of the United Nations had convinced the international community to take steps to resolve Kashmir issue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought Kashmir case at international level," he said, adding that Kashmir policy of the PTI-led government would bear fruit soon.

He said that Indian government had been committing atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir. He appealed the United Nations and international community to pressurize Indian government to end lockdown of people of occupied Kashmir.