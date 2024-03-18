Kashmir prepares for Pakistan Day celebrations with zeal

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Preparations are underway in Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with renewed enthusiasm, as Kashmiris pledge to break free from Indian oppression.

Both sides of the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), are gearing up for the occasion.

The AJK government spokesperson expressed determination to continue the struggle for Kashmir's freedom from Indian control and achieve accession to Pakistan.

In Mirpur, a major flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation, with dignitaries including the City Mayor, local Ministers, and Commissioner of Mirpur division attending.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will salute the national flag, reaffirming Kashmiris' deep-rooted affiliation with Pakistan.