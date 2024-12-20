Open Menu

Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s Birthday with Full Zeal And Fervor

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday with full zeal and fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir's largest media forum, the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, shall celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 with full respect and honor, coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue following the footsteps and sayings of the founder of Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir and Kashmiris struggle for freedom of the occupied part of the State from Indian subjugation. 

Elaborating on the AJK-wide scheduled program to celebrate the birthday of the late Quaid-e-Azam, Senior Journalist, Mirpur-AJK division Regional head of Geo news and Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah told APP here Thursday that a special ceremony will be followed by the Quaid-e-Azam's birthday cutting event with the collaboration of the Convener Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association.

  

The scheduled ceremony to be held at the Kashmir Press Club main auditorium will be attended, among others, by senior journalists, including former presidents, office bearers, and distinguished members of the press club, besides the journalists fraternity from across the district, with the renewal of the pledge to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir, he added while responding to a question.

