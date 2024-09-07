Open Menu

Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Commemorates Pakistan Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Kashmir Press Club Mirpur commemorates Pakistan Defence Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur on Friday commemorated Pakistan Defence Day, hailing the historic 1965 Indo-Pak war as a symbol of the armed forces' exceptional professional skills and bravery.

Speakers, including KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, praised the nation's unity and the armed forces' sacrifices, which led to a decisive victory against external aggression.

The 1965 war, particularly the Battle of Chawinda, showcased the valiant armed forces' and local population's unwavering courage, earning international recognition.

The KPC President emphasized the nation's pride in their bravery and unity.

Speakers also highlighted India's internal struggles, citing secessionist movements and the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. They urged India to grant Kashmiris their rightful freedom and warned against underestimating Pakistan's nuclear capability.

The event was attended by senior journalists and KPC members, including Chaudhry Faisal Gulzar, Rana Muhammad Shabir Rajurvi, and Raja Sohrab Khan.

They collectively honoured the sacrifices of the armed forces and reiterated the nation's support for their unwavering defense of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nuclear Mirpur Event Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

7 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

7 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

10 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

12 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

12 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

12 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

13 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan