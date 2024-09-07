Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Commemorates Pakistan Defence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 01:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur on Friday commemorated Pakistan Defence Day, hailing the historic 1965 Indo-Pak war as a symbol of the armed forces' exceptional professional skills and bravery.
Speakers, including KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, praised the nation's unity and the armed forces' sacrifices, which led to a decisive victory against external aggression.
The 1965 war, particularly the Battle of Chawinda, showcased the valiant armed forces' and local population's unwavering courage, earning international recognition.
The KPC President emphasized the nation's pride in their bravery and unity.
Speakers also highlighted India's internal struggles, citing secessionist movements and the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. They urged India to grant Kashmiris their rightful freedom and warned against underestimating Pakistan's nuclear capability.
The event was attended by senior journalists and KPC members, including Chaudhry Faisal Gulzar, Rana Muhammad Shabir Rajurvi, and Raja Sohrab Khan.
They collectively honoured the sacrifices of the armed forces and reiterated the nation's support for their unwavering defense of Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
