Kashmir rally held at Population Welfare Department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Population Welfare Department arranged a protest rally against Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley, here on Friday.

District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Atif Ali led the rally, which paraded on various city roads.

He said that India was violating human rights in the occupied Kashmir. It also deprived Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination, which was a sheer violation of national as well as international laws.

The United Nations passed a resolution on the Kashmir issue, but India violated it with great impunity, he said and asked the world leaders to take cognizance of the issue and force India to stop violation of human rights in the held Valley.

The world powers should also pressurise India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that entire Pakistani nation observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) on Friday only to give a strong message to the Indian government that Kashmir people would be supported at all fronts till their freedom.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Tayyabah Azam Khan and others were also present.