UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Rally Held At Population Welfare Department

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Kashmir rally held at Population Welfare Department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Population Welfare Department arranged a protest rally against Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley, here on Friday.

District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Atif Ali led the rally, which paraded on various city roads.

He said that India was violating human rights in the occupied Kashmir. It also deprived Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination, which was a sheer violation of national as well as international laws.

The United Nations passed a resolution on the Kashmir issue, but India violated it with great impunity, he said and asked the world leaders to take cognizance of the issue and force India to stop violation of human rights in the held Valley.

The world powers should also pressurise India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that entire Pakistani nation observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) on Friday only to give a strong message to the Indian government that Kashmir people would be supported at all fronts till their freedom.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Tayyabah Azam Khan and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Protest World United Nations Population Welfare All Government

Recent Stories

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

5 minutes ago
 21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP ..

21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

5 minutes ago
 'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles ..

'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles at Commonwealth Games

6 minutes ago
 Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self- ..

Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Balochistan gov ..

6 minutes ago
 PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 1 ..

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 110241mn

6 minutes ago
 Walk held to denounce revocation of special status ..

Walk held to denounce revocation of special status of IIOJ&K

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.