Kashmir reels under suppression as India celebrates 73th 'Republic Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :India on January 26, celebrated its 73th 'Republic Day' at a time when it has virtually usurped Kashmiris of all basic rights and transformed the whole state into a military garrison.

According to reports coming from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) curfew-like restrictions were imposed all across the state whereas additional forces were deployed on the occasion. In addition to physical restrictions, the occupation authorities had suspended internet service on mobile devices, daily Greater Kashmir reported Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Srinagar and Jammu cities have been turned into fortresses with troops deployed in large numbers around the main venues of the January 26 functions in Srinagar and Jammu and roads leading towards these venues had been sealed with barbed wire and barricades. Strict measures were also taken in other towns of IIOJK whereas new bunkers and barricades had been set up in various parts of the territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the Indian 'Republic Day'as Black Day to remind the world that India's continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people was contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic. The day in IIOJK was marked by a civil curfew by the people while Kashmiris and their sympathizers held anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

"The fascist country that has usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has no justification whatsoever to celebrate republic day," said spokesperson of an APHC constituent party, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, adding that since the past several decades, Indian occupational forces have been grossly involved in trampling down the fundamental political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.

" For many, the Indian Republic Day brings miseries for Kashmiris as they have to face many hardships and adversaries by the occupation forces in the name of security.

"Indian Republic Day brings only miseries for people in IIOJK, more curbs, and more repression in Kashmir. It is a day of mourning and sadness for Kashmiris," tweeted Altaf Hussain, Chairman, Kahsmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

On the occasion, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a Rights Activist and wife of Senior Hurriyat Leader Yaseen Malik said that January 26 was actually a Black Day for Kashmiris, who have been facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism for decades. She said, India was hell-bent to change demography of the state and urged world community not to become a silent spectator.

A Twitterati, Vikar Syed shared a video showing complete shutdown in Srinagar. "Shutdown in Kashmir on India's Republic Day, 2022. Mobile internet services snapped by authorities, Location: Srinagar. #Kashmir," he tweeted.

"Let it be very clear. #India's state terrorism in the valley of #Kashmir and its brutal policies and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris can never go unnoticed. For them, it might be India's #RepublicDay, but for us, it's #BlackDay. #FreeKashmir #IIOJK #NarendraModi," tweeted S.M BukhariRose.

"Kashmiris dwelling both sides of #LOC & around world are observing #IndianRepublicDay as #Blackday to apprise the world of continued brutalities, massive human rights violations in #IIOJK by Indian forces & hostile attitude of denying #Kashmiris their right to self determination," tweeted Syed Wajeeh Naqvi.