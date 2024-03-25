Kashmir resolution imperative for peace, prosperity of South Asia: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that an amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute is vital for peace and prosperity in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said, the core issue of Kashmir between the two countries is pivotal and needs to be resolved through a sustained dialogue process.

He expressed serious concern over the continued house raids, search operations, and frisking of common people. He condemned the arrest of six youths on fake charges by Indian forces in Srinagar and Islamabad districts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

He reiterated that war is no option to peace and peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum but in a cordial atmosphere between Pakistan and India through a sustained dialogue process.

He added that the leadership of both countries should endorse political wisdom and maturity and start a new beginning for the secure future of the people of South Asia in particular and the whole of humanity, in general, and for that, it is vital to resolve the dispute, particularly the Kashmir dispute as per wishes of the oppressed people.

He said that India is employing brutal and oppressive measures to intimidate the Kashmiri people and force them to stop pursuing their freedom struggle will never succeed. He said the Kashmiris have no option other than to carry forward their ongoing resistance movement.

Urging the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres to take serious note of the prevailing deteriorating situation in IIOJK, he said, it has become highly imperative to put a brake on the gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory.