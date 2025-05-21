Open Menu

Kashmir Resolution Key To Regional Peace: Dar In Talks With Chinese FM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions was essential for lasting peace in South Asia, as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

In a high-level meeting held in Beijing, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed their nations’ enduring partnership and shared commitment to regional stability, a DPM's Office news release said.

During the meeting, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent support, particularly in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defence.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering backing for China on its core issues and expressed a strong desire to further deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Central to Dar’s remarks was the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He stressed that a peaceful resolution of the issue, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, is vital for enduring peace in South Asia.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Dar to Beijing and described Pakistan as China’s “ironclad friend” and a valued strategic partner. He praised Pakistan’s steadfast stance on national sovereignty and emphasized China’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development and regional role.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, reviewing the positive trajectory of ties between their countries. They agreed to bolster cooperation in trade, agriculture, ICT, and industrialization, and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly Phase-II and its growing potential through third-party participation.

Both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination on international platforms and pledged joint efforts to promote peace, development, and mutual prosperity across the region.

The meeting was marked by the characteristic warmth and cordiality that define Pakistan-China relations.

Recent Stories

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

15 hours ago
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

15 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

15 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

15 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

15 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

15 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan