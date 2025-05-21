Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions was essential for lasting peace in South Asia, as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

In a high-level meeting held in Beijing, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed their nations’ enduring partnership and shared commitment to regional stability, a DPM's Office news release said.

During the meeting, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent support, particularly in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defence.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering backing for China on its core issues and expressed a strong desire to further deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Central to Dar’s remarks was the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He stressed that a peaceful resolution of the issue, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, is vital for enduring peace in South Asia.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Dar to Beijing and described Pakistan as China’s “ironclad friend” and a valued strategic partner. He praised Pakistan’s steadfast stance on national sovereignty and emphasized China’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development and regional role.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, reviewing the positive trajectory of ties between their countries. They agreed to bolster cooperation in trade, agriculture, ICT, and industrialization, and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly Phase-II and its growing potential through third-party participation.

Both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination on international platforms and pledged joint efforts to promote peace, development, and mutual prosperity across the region.

The meeting was marked by the characteristic warmth and cordiality that define Pakistan-China relations.