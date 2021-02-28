Kashmir resolution vital for durable peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that permanent peace in South Asia was not possible without a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

They welcomed the announcement made by Pakistan and India to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC at an emergency meeting of its Majlis Shoora chaired by Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar deliberated upon the fresh developments with regard to the Kashmir dispute both at regional and international level.

It expressed the hope that the UN Secretary General along with world community especially the US government under the leadership of Joe Biden shall impress upon India to stop genocide, human rights violations, illegal detentions and the war against the people of Kashmir.

The meeting also expressed its satisfaction on the role of Pakistan in dealing with the political and military gimmicks of India and said it is the repeated betrayal of New Delhi which has brought the South Asia at the brink of nuclear collision.

The meeting maintained the announcement of a ceasefire is not sufficient. "It must follow withdrawal of Indian troops from Kashmir, unconditional release of all Kashmiri political prisoners, repeal of all draconian laws, restoration of all civil and political rights of the people of IIOJK, before initiating a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions," it said.