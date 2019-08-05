Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani: Dr Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said Monday Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani and the nation would continue political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir cause and raise the issue at all international fora

Talking to media outside Parliament House here, she said unilateral Indian effort to change Kashmir's status was a great threat to regional peace.

She said Kashmiris had been offering great sacrifices in their just freedom struggle and the entire Pakistani nation salutes them.

She said the Indian step was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions on the issue and at this critical juncture Kashmiris were looking for support of international community.