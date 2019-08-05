Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani and the nation would continue political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir cause besides raising the issue at all international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani and the nation would continue political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir cause besides raising the issue at all international fora.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House here, she said unilateral Indian effort to change Kashmir's status was a great threat to regional peace.

She said Kashmiris had been offering great sacrifices in their just freedom struggle and the entire Pakistani nation salutes them.

She said the Indian step was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions on the issue and at this critical juncture Kashmiris were looking for support of international community.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan would take every possible step at international forums to support the Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

She said the US president's offer to mediate on Kashmir was the endorsement of Pakistan's narrative and efforts for establishing peace in the region.

The special assistant said India could not sabotage Kashmiri people's struggle to get their right to self-determination through use of force, adding the whole world stood with Pakistan's narrative.

Paying tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and leadership for their struggle for right to self-determination, she said, "I salute and pay glowing tribute to them for their sacrifices for right to self-determination.

" She said the face of Indian state terrorism was exposed in the world, adding it was further confirmed that secular India was just hypotheses.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan quetioned how India could claim to be the world's biggest democracy after such a shameful act, adding India had nothing to do with the peace of the region.

The special assistant also lauded all the political parties' leadership including opposition for supporting the narrative of Pakistan on Kashmir cause.

She also appreciated media for highlighting Kashmir issue and said more programmes should be presented highlighting right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the aspirations and will of the people of Kashmir as promised by UN security council resolutions and committed by Indian leadership at the time of partition.

She said Pakistan would use all options to highlight this issue at all forums.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also thanked Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for expressing concerns over the human rights violations and escalation of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.