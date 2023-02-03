"Kashmir Seeks Attention" call be inscribed on industrial products: Hameed Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 03 (APP)::Hameed Shaheen Alvi, an adviser to the ex-prime minister of AJK, has suggested to the industrial manufacturers and products makers to inscribe their products with the "Kashmir Seeks Attention" call as part of National Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed nationwide in Pakistan and internationally by Kashmiri diaspora on February 5, 2023.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said Kashmiris are making unprecedented sacrifices to secure deliverance from the 76-year prolonged Indian yoke; people of Pakistan's unswerving support to their Kashmiri brethren are also unprecedented, he added.

Inscription of the "Kashmir Seeks Attention" alert call on industrial products will strengthen further confidence of the struggling Kashmiris by providing ethical support to thousands of Kashmiri families whose members and elders are languishing in Indian jails for the past several decades.

"The cause of Kashmir is just and fair as it aims at acceding Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the principles of partition of the Indian subcontinent of June 3, 1947, that defined Muslim majority regions as Pakistan and Hindu majority zones as Hindustan.

"Our national print and visual media should also promote the rightful call of 'Kashmir Seeks Attention'," he added.