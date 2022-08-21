Kashmir settlement through dialogue process stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that Kashmir is a dispute between Pakistan and India internationally recognized by the UN Security Council which needs to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service,Professor Abdul Ghani Butt interacting with a group of teachers of Sopore zone said in the changing geo-political situation in the entire world, war is no option and all the disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue so that peace is given a change to prevail.

The APHC leader said Pakistan and India should live in peace and tranquility as best neighbours but for that they will have to settle their conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute, which is the baggage of history since 1947 and needs to be addressed. He said the so-called elections in IIOJK will have no bearing on the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir as it is written in the resolutions of UN Security Council.

Professor Butt said giving voting rights to non-Kashmiris in IIOJK by Indian government will serve no purpose but will complicate the situation in the territory. So, he said, the best way is to initiate a dialogue process between Pakistan and India to settle all the disputes including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu-based APHC leader, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, along with a delegation visited the home of freedom activist, Muhammad Aslam, in Reasi district and expressed condolence with his family on his demise. Muhammad Aslam passed away, yesterday, after a prolonged illness.

Speaking on the occasion, the APHC leader said that Muhammad Aslam's son was martyred by Indian troops for his active role in the ongoing freedom movement. He said India has used various tactics to deny the rights to the Kashmiri people and recently made a brazen attempt to usurp their rights by giving the voting right to non-state subjects as well. He said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has deliberately taken this step to change the demography of IIOJK. He said that through such actions, India is not only violating international laws, but also negating its own constitution. He said that Kashmiri people will not allow the Indian nefarious designs in IIOJK to succeed and will continue their freedom struggle till complete success.

Advocate Behl appealed to India and Pakistan to start a meaningful dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the will of Kashmiri people.

The delegation also included Muhammad Siddique, Imran Chaudhry, Nooruddin, Jaswant Singh, Kulant Singh and Chuni Bhagat.