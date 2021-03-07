UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Settlement Vital For Regional Peace: Gulzar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Kashmir settlement vital for regional peace: Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Working Vice Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace, progress and prosperity.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued from Srinagar, said that amicable resolution of the lingering dispute was in the larger interest of the people living in the South Asian region and particularly the people of Kashmir living under the worst subjugation of India, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, although India has confirmed its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan but it has launched a fresh spell of violence and use of brute force against the innocent people of Kashmir in the garb of the ceasefire.

The people of IIOJK are subjected to the worst type of repression, humiliation and physical torture during the so-called cordon and search operations carried out by the Indian forces in the nook and corner of the territory.

Gulzar urged the United Nations General Secretary and the world community to take stock of the human rights situation and the worst form of state terrorism perpetrated by the ruling fascist regime of India and impress upon New Delhi to fulfill its commitments with regard to the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of APHC AJK leader Dawood Khan Yousufzai and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

