Kashmir Shivers As The Severest Cold Wave Grips The Indian-occupied Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Indian illegally occupied Valley of Kashmir woke up into an early morning foggy coupled with severest cold weather conditions as the minimum temperature in the valley dropped below the freezing point at several places, including the Srinagar city wee hours Thursday day, APP AJK Correspondent writes quoting reports reaching here late Saturday night from across the line of control.

The Meteorological Centre in occupied Srinagar predicts continual severe cold weather for the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, with isolated morning fog likely to persist in the occupied Kashmir division over the next 24 hours, the report said.

In occupied Srinagar, a thick, cloudy sky contributes to atmospheric haze, leading to reduced visibility. Dense fog continues to pose challenges for vehicles during the early morning and evening hours.

"Morning flights at the occupied Srinagar Airport were delayed due to foggy conditions. Flights scheduled in the morning will take off once the fog lifts," according to the report.

Kashmir weather, the independent weather forecaster, suggests that the current foggy conditions are expected to diminish in the coming days as a fresh weak Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect Jammu and Kashmir State on Sunday.

There is no immediate possibility of heavy rain/snow in most parts of Kashmir, particularly north Kashmir, during the next 24 hours, the report said.

The minimum temperature in the Kashmir region plains is much expected to remain below the freezing point for three more days, it added.

"Two more weak Western Disturbances are anticipated, which may result in partly cloudy to overcast weather conditions," the report said.

