Kashmir Siege Day Observed at Isra University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Managing Director (MD) of Isra University and the entire management on Saturday expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their concern for the situation in the illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They strongly condemned the actions taken by India and referred to them as barbaric.

During a seminar, Isra University's management and professors highlighted the significance of upholding the rights of the Kashmiri people. They emphasized that the Indian occupation of Kashmir has led to one of the most significant humanitarian crises and tragedies of this century, exposing the international community's lack of action.

Pakistan would continue to firmly stand with Kashmiris with vigour and zeal and India would have to be accountable for its every cruelty as the blood of martyred Kashmiris would give way to the freedom of Kashmir.

The event commenced with a Kashmir Solidarity Walk, which started from Block A and concluded at the Isra University Auditorium.

The MD Zahid Ahmed Laghari along with Prof. Abdul Sattar Memon, Chief Executive Director (Academics), Engr. Daud Amir Channa, Chief Executive Director (ED), and Prof. Dr Hussain Bux Kolachi, Head of the Community Medicine Department at Isra University, led the walk.

The event was attended by students, faculty members, staff, nurses, para-medical staff, and all the employees of Isra University.