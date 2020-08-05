UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Siege Day Observed In Bahawalpur, Rally Taken Out

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:07 PM

Kashmir Siege Day observed in Bahawalpur, rally taken out

Kashmir Siege Day was observed here today to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to protest against their exploitation by Indian forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Kashmir Siege Day was observed here today to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to protest against their exploitation by Indian forces.

A rally was taken out from Commissioner Office.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ehsaanul Haq Chaudhry, Managing Director Cholsitan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan,members of civil society, leaders of trader unions, social activists and Government officials of various departments attended the rally. The participants had black ribbons around their arms and were carrying banners and placards with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian government and armed forces were inscribed.

The rally concluded at Farid Gate.The participants observed a one-minute silence to register protest against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

