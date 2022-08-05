UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Siege Day Observed In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir Siege day observed in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Siege Day was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio was organized that commenced from office of Deputy Commissioner and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was participated by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, officials from different departments including revenue, information, education and others, representatives of social welfare organizations, teachers and students in large numbers.

The rally participants were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities on people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally participants, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio and others said that India dumped back the promises it made with International community and against the resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir on August 5 some three years back, revoked Article 35A and Article 370 of the constitution and declared the disputed area of Jammu and Kashmir as its part. The rally strongly condemned this act of India.

Benazirabad.

