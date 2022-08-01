Kashmir Siege Day, Pakistan Independence Day to be observed at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com

On direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, would observe Kashmir Siege Day and Independence in full zeal and zest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :On direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, would observe Kashmir Siege Day and Independence in full zeal and zest.

Today, a ceremony was held to unveil the logo of 75-year independence celebrations at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Director Students Affairs, Rizwan Majeed and Deputy Director Students Affairs and Director Alumni Affairs, Dr. Azhar Hussain and students were present on this occasion.

While giving briefing Independence Day celebrations, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid said "Special webinar would be held on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day.

University College of Art and Design and University Fine Arts Society would organize photo competitions.

The University Debating Society would organize an online speech competition between male and female students on the topic of the freedom spirit of Kashmiri youth. The Department of Pakistan Studies would organize an online lecture on the topic of the Independence Movement."The Department of Political Science would organize the main seminar on Independence Day. The main function of Independence Day would be held on August 14 at Abbasia Campus.

On this occasion, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor would do flag hoisting. While on Independence Day, illumination would be organized on all the buildings and university employees would also participate in the city-parade organized by the district administration.

