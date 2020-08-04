UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Siege Day Rally In The City On Aug 5

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:14 PM

Kashmir siege day rally in the city on Aug 5

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Wednesday would lead Kashmir Siege Day rally in the city on Aug 5,to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on completion of a year of Indian military siege clamped on IIOJ&K last year.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life besides teachers, officials, and civil society representatives would join the rally on Aug 5 to express their anguish at the Indian atrocities and world's silence on the humanitarian catastrophe in IIOJ&K.

The rally would start from DC office and conclude at Fayyaz park.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas,heads of departments,teachers and people from other walks of life would participate in the rally.

