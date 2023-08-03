Kashmir Siege Day will be held on 5 August

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmir Siege Day will be observed on August 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the events scheduled to mark the day.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Zulfiqar Maan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, and officers of relevant departments were present while Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

It was informed at the meeting that a rally will be organized from Deputy Commissioner's Office to Farid Gate at 9 am. Seminars will be held at Government SD High school and Government SE College. Similarly, rallies and seminars will be held at the tehsil level and the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir will be hoisted.