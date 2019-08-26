Kashmir situation worse than perceived outside: CPI leader

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has said on Monday that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was much worse than it is perceived outside the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has said on Monday that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was much worse than it is perceived outside the territory.

D Raja, who was part of Rahul Gandhi's delegation intending to visit occupied Kashmir recently in a statement issued in Hyderabad, said people are suffering and have no access to food, medicines and other essentials. A part of the Opposition delegation that visited Srinagar was forced to return from the airport, he deplored, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Raja said the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 by the Modi government was not only undemocratic but also unconstitutional.

"One the one hand, the Modi government has brought Kashmir at par with other states as per the Constitution, but at the same time it is unwilling to apply the Constitution to Kashmir".

He said the Opposition leaders were first invited by the IOK Governor to come and see the situation in the territory, but Raja, Rahul Gandhi and others in the 11-member delegation of the Opposition parties that landed at the Srinagar airport, were not even allowed to meet the people or venture out of the airport.