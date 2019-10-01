Kashmir solidarity conference held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch said on Monday the Kashmir issue could be resolved by implementing UN resolutions and giving the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Conference, he said the responsibilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan had increased after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

As regards the US offer of mediation on Kashmir, Baloch said US President Donald Trump was not trustworthy.

He said the JI had launched a countrywide campaign in support of Kashmir cause. Save Kashmir March in Lahore on October 6 would be historic, he added.