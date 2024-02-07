Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Beacon Of Hope For Oppressed Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir hosted a seminar to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day the other day .

Speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of the day and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and to reaffirm our support for their right to self-determination. He said that the people of Pakistan will continue to stand with the Kashmiri people until they achieve their just rights.

Additional Chief Secretary Mudhat Shahzad said that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people are our brothers and sisters. She said that Pakistan will never abandon its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom.

Former Chief Justice, Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani said that the Kashmir issue is a humanitarian issue and the international community must take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri people. He said that the people of Kashmir have been suffering under Indian occupation for decades and it is time for the international community to intervene and help them achieve their right to self-determination.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to their right to self-determination. The people of Pakistan will continue to stand with the Kashmiri people until they achieve their just rights.

