Kashmir Solidarity Day Aims To Renew Commitment With Oppressed People Of IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a day to renew the commitment that the entire Pakistani nation is with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day was observed to strongly condemn India's aggressive occupation of IIOJK and if there is a fair referendum, Kashmiris will get their right to self determination," the Administrator expressed these views in a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Pakistani nation is protesting against Indian atrocities in the valley.

"We want to play our part in raising voices in favor of Kashmiris all over Pakistan and around the world. Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's termed Kashmir jugular vein and the Pakistani nation is playing its moral, political and diplomatic role for the independence and sovereignty of Kashmir and will continue to support the Kashmiris till they get their self-determination," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that India has always been reluctant to hold a referendum in Kashmir under the supervision of international observers because it is sure of its defeat and it knows that majority of the population of Kashmir is Muslim and wants to join Pakistan.

He said that the Indian government has committed an international crime by removing the constitutional status of IIOJK which cannot be considered as acceptable in any way and we are sure that sooner or later Kashmiris will have their right and get rid of the Indian occupation.

The Administrator Karachi said that Karachi is the largest city in Pakistan and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as a central civic body is in the forefront in expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said that every year on February 05, the people of Karachi hold rallies and various programs in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters as we realize that people of IIOJK deserve our help and support at all levels and we are not neglecting our duty.

He said that we must continue our efforts to awaken the conscience of the world at the global level.

