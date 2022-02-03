UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day At SU To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Kashmir solidarity day at SU to be marked tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 4 instead of 5 due to the weekly holiday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

According to announcement here on Thursday, the Director Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said that by observing the day, the academic and administrative staff and students will express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

A programme has been arranged in this regard at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium of the University's Arts Faculty Building, which will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, she informed.

On the day of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, she said that national anthem and national songs concerning Kashmir being the integral part of Pakistan will also be played at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium.

Similarly, speech competitions in Sindhi, urdu and English have also been planned to be held upon Kashmir and freedom of its people, she added.

