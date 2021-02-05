Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrated with fervor

On the directions of Chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated with zeal,fervor and devotion

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated with zeal,fervor and devotion.

In this connection,a rally was taken out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull from DC office to Katcheri chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

National patriotic songs of Pakistan and Kashmir were played on the occasion.Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Bhatti,ADCG Shabbir Hussain,AC Kaleem Yousuf ,CEO education Ms.Naheed Asif and a number of teachers and students participated.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with messages in favor of Kashmiri brothers.

While talking to media,Asia Gull said the nation,every year,celebrated Kashmir day on February 05 to express solidarity with Kashmiris,reiterating their pledge that Pakistan would continue to extend its support for the Kashmiris right to self- determination.

The objective of observing the day was to highlight the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and to draw the attention of world's major countries.

While paying tribute to Kashmiri people,she urged world communities to put pressure on Modi-led fascist government to stop brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.