Kashmir Solidarity Day Conference Calls For Global Action On Kashmir’s Struggle For Self-determination
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kashmir Solidarity Day Conference, organized by the All Parties International Kashmir Coordination Committee (APIKCC), was held in Birmingham with a powerful message of support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, who continue to suffer under what many described as brutal Indian military occupation.
The event brought together a wide range of activists, community leaders, and political figures who voiced their solidarity with Kashmiris and called for stronger international intervention, ,said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Professor Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar, a renowned academician from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), was the chief guest for the event. In his speech, Dr. Zafar emphasized the importance of international advocacy for Kashmir, urging the global community to take a more active role in addressing the ongoing human rights violations in the region.
The conference was presided over by Fahim Kayani, the President of APIKCC, a key figure in the global campaign for Kashmir’s rights. Kayani’s leadership and vision for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue resonated throughout the event. The event was moderated by Inam ul Haq, Secretary General of APIKCC, who guided the discussions and encouraged dialogue among the diverse group of speakers.
Human rights activists, community leaders, and religious figures who participated in the conference raised alarms about the systematic human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.
Speakers highlighted the ongoing violence, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of basic freedoms, under India’s military occupation. They also condemned the actions of India’s government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of further exacerbating the situation with policies backed by the extremist RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) movement.
A major theme of the conference was the condemnation of India’s Hindutva agenda under Modi’s leadership, which, according to the speakers, aims to marginalize religious minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.
The revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, was seen as a key move in furthering this Hindutva vision. Speakers emphasized that the plight of the Kashmiri people is closely linked to this broader extremist agenda, which aims to erase the region’s cultural and religious diversity.
The event concluded with a strong message of solidarity for the people of Kashmir. Organizers and participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts to raise awareness about the situation in Kashmir and advocate for self-determination for its people.
