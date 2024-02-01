Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A ceremony was held on Thursday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Islampura Campus, with Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.

Addressing the event, the UGI chairman said that getting Kashmir is the right of Pakistan, as Kashmiris are eager to join the country. He said that today is the day to resolve that "we will get Kashmir and our youth will make it possible". He said that the youth should not give up on the issue of Kashmir and join the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris to strengthen Pakistan by liberating Kashmir.

Speaking at the event, Usman Akram, Project Director Unique Group Islampura Campus, said, "We will never let the struggle of Kashmiris go in vain, and we will support Kashmiris till the last breath while maintaining our position that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

"We will also support them morally politically in their freedom struggle," he added.

A special documentary on Kashmir was also screened at the event, and students presented Kashmiri songs and tableaus.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Unique Samanabad Campus Prof. Hafiz Mehmood and a large number of teachers and students participated in the event.