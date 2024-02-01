Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Event Organised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

A ceremony was held on Thursday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Islampura Campus, with Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A ceremony was held on Thursday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Islampura Campus, with Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.

Addressing the event, the UGI chairman said that getting Kashmir is the right of Pakistan, as Kashmiris are eager to join the country. He said that today is the day to resolve that "we will get Kashmir and our youth will make it possible". He said that the youth should not give up on the issue of Kashmir and join the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris to strengthen Pakistan by liberating Kashmir.

Speaking at the event, Usman Akram, Project Director Unique Group Islampura Campus, said, "We will never let the struggle of Kashmiris go in vain, and we will support Kashmiris till the last breath while maintaining our position that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

"We will also support them morally politically in their freedom struggle," he added.

A special documentary on Kashmir was also screened at the event, and students presented Kashmiri songs and tableaus.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Unique Samanabad Campus Prof. Hafiz Mehmood and a large number of teachers and students participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Amjad Ali Event

Recent Stories

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classe ..

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes

4 minutes ago
 Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tourn ..

Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24

2 minutes ago
 Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in ..

Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisal ..

Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz

2 minutes ago
 Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolution ..

Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed

2 minutes ago
 Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in ..

Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah

11 minutes ago
RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

7 minutes ago
 Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture official says plan ready to increase p ..

Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce

7 minutes ago
 Hazara police finalize security, logistical prepar ..

Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024

7 minutes ago
 EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into ..

EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG E ..

7 minutes ago
 RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at ..

RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan