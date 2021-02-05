UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Held In Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:59 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day held in Hangu

Rallies, meetings and seminars were organized here on Friday in Hangu and Orakzai districts on Kashmir Solidarity Day in which people from all walks of life including civil society journalists, administrative officers, TMAs, business community enthusiastically participated

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) Rallies, meetings and seminars were organized here on Friday in Hangu and Orakzai districts on Kashmir Solidarity Day in which people from all walks of life including civil society journalists, administrative officers, TMAs, business community enthusiastically participated.

The rally led by Assistant Commissioner Owais Umar Kayani and social leader Malik Sajid Orakzai reached from Main Chowk to Railway Chowk.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir, Pakistan and Pakistan Army. Senior journalists Tariq Mahmood Mughal, Israr Ahmed Orakzai, Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu and Constable Alamzada addressed the gathering.

Pakistan will continue to protest and struggle in every forum till the independence of Kashmir, the speakers said.

On the other hand, a civil society rally was held in Orakzai district in which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid and DPO Nisar Ahmed and others participated. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalif and others said that all moral and social support to Kashmiris would be provided for their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Army Business Civil Society Hangu Independence Moral All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica discuss enhancing parliamentary re ..

56 seconds ago

South Africa is at 26 for 2 before tea break

16 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Servicemen to Participate in US-Led Exe ..

2 minutes ago

Borrell Is Sure Latvia Will Consider Russian Repor ..

2 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomat Says Hopes Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia, EU Need Special Channel to Add ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.