Kashmir Solidarity Day held in Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) Rallies, meetings and seminars were organized here on Friday in Hangu and Orakzai districts on Kashmir Solidarity Day in which people from all walks of life including civil society journalists, administrative officers, TMAs, business community enthusiastically participated.

The rally led by Assistant Commissioner Owais Umar Kayani and social leader Malik Sajid Orakzai reached from Main Chowk to Railway Chowk.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir, Pakistan and Pakistan Army. Senior journalists Tariq Mahmood Mughal, Israr Ahmed Orakzai, Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu and Constable Alamzada addressed the gathering.

Pakistan will continue to protest and struggle in every forum till the independence of Kashmir, the speakers said.

On the other hand, a civil society rally was held in Orakzai district in which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid and DPO Nisar Ahmed and others participated. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalif and others said that all moral and social support to Kashmiris would be provided for their right to self-determination.