Kashmir Solidarity Day Held In Sindh University
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University Jamshoro organized a rally led by Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.
The rally taken out from the Arts Faculty Building traversed various roads on the campus and culminated at the Central library.
The participants including teachers, officers, and students chanted slogans such as "Kashmir Banega Pakistan," vehemently condemning Indian brutality.
Addressing the participants, VC Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the global humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community's immediate attention.
He said that a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue was imperative to halt Indian oppression, adding that Pakistan would be extending diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir's freedom struggle.
Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati put light on Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri rights.
Director SU's IBA Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso described Kashmir as the world's largest Indian prison and said that Pakistan's ongoing support for the region's freedom would continue.
Focal Person of Sindh University Campus Naushahro Feroze Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah urged international organizations to address the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Sindh University Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko condemned Indian oppression, affirming the resilience of the Kashmiri people.
Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar criticized world leaders for silence on human rights violations in IoK.
Director Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Soomro denounced the massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir from time to time and criticized the United Nations' failure to implement its resolutions.
Numerous faculty members and officers including Dean Faculty of Commerce and business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Provost of Boys Hostels Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Ambreen Khaskheki, Ajwed Ahmed Bhatti, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Jan e Alam Solangi, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr. Waseem ul Hassan Malik, Prof. Khalique uz Zaman Mahesar, Dr. Akber Mahesar and others participated in the rally, demonstrating unified support for Kashmir's cause.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office holds walk to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day3 minutes ago
-
Two people lost lives in another gas leakage incident in Havelian13 minutes ago
-
'Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan': Jawad Jaffery43 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif reiterates diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris43 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Rally warns world of expedited Indian demographic changes, genocide in IIOJK53 minutes ago
-
'Kashmiris will never surrender to Indian oppression, illegal occupation' : Mushaal Mullick1 hour ago
-
Pakistan will never compromise on country' sovereignty, its stance on Kashmir cause: Sherry Rehman2 hours ago
-
10 policemen martyred in militant attack on DI Khan police station2 hours ago
-
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris2 hours ago
-
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station2 hours ago
-
Streets of Barcelona, Paris echo with ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ slogans3 hours ago