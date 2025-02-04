Kashmir Solidarity Day: Hurriyat Leader thanks Pakistan, condemns India’s actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone has expressed deep gratitude to the people, government, and institutions of Pakistan for their unwavering support on Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5).

Talking to APP, Lone emphasized that this day holds immense significance as it reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to politically, diplomatically, and morally supporting the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

He strongly condemned India's unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, calling them a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He highlighted that UNSC Resolution 91 does not permit India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The Hurriyat leader further reminded that in 1948, India had given a written commitment to the UN, acknowledging Kashmir as an international dispute under UN jurisdiction.

India had promised to abide by the Security Council's mechanisms and the UN Charter, but later reneged on its commitments, violating international law.

Lone accused India of illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir, where its security forces have suppressed the local population through state-sponsored terrorism.

He paid tribute to the countless sacrifices of Kashmiris, who have kept their freedom struggle alive through resilience and bloodshed, exposing Indian atrocities before the world.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to take concrete steps toward the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

APP/smd-nvd