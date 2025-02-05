Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Chiniot, Bhawana, Lalian

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other cities across the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in the Chiniot, Bhawana, and Lalian tehsils of Chiniot district.

In this regard, the district administration of Chiniot took out a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal from the Deputy Commissioner's office to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk.

A large number of heads of all institutions, political parties, lawyers, journalists, students of schools and colleges participated in the rally.

The district administration organized a seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Quaid-e-Azam Educational academy.

The participants said the entire nation is with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and will always be with them.