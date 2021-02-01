UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day Kabaddi Tournament To From Feb 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day Kabaddi tournament to from Feb 4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day Kabaddi tournament will be held in sports ground Jaranwala Road on Feb 4-5, 2021. This was stated by Tayyab Gilani, Chairman Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on Kabaddi. He said that the objective of the event was to express solidarity with Kashmiris, who were fighting for their fundamental right of franchise for the last 70 years.

He said that the proposed Lyallpur International Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament was canceled last year due to coronavirus, however this year it will be organized from March 19 to 23, while following the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that four teams would be constituted at the national level to participate in it. He paid the best gratitude for Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, who is patronizing the popular sport of Punjab province.

