UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day: KC-EU Holds Candlelight Vigil In Belgian Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day: KC-EU holds candlelight vigil in Belgian capital

The Kashmir Council-European Union (KC-EU) on Wednesday organised a candlelight vigil in the Belgian capital in order to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Council-European Union (KC-EU) on Wednesday organised a candlelight vigil in the Belgian capital in order to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The programme was arranged on Tuesday evening in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at Place du Luxembourg across the European Parliament and continued on despite heavy rain and unpleasant weather. A large number of people, representatives of various NGOs, and members of human rights organisations participated, a private channel reported.

The vigil went on for hours, with people from different segments of the society expressing their sympathy with the people of Kashmir, the Muslim-majority, Himalayan region that has been under a lockdown after India unilaterally scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, who have suffered brutalities at the hands of Indian troops over the past seven decades, KC-EU Chairperson Ali Raza Syed said the situation in the region had become severer after India's move to revoke Article 370 and impose a curfew.

Condemning New Delhi's atrocities against and genocide of Kashmiris, Syed paid tribute to the oppressed but brave people struggling for their right to self-determination.

"We will continue our support to the people of Kashmir till suitable resolution of the Kashmir dispute," he said. "People of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for right to self-determination and there should be plebiscite under United Nations supervision in order to make clear political fate of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir."Other speakers pointed out that the deployment of 800,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir was a proof of the large-scale human rights violations. Indian authorities were actively suppressing the peaceful mass movement of innocent Kashmiris by the use of force and brutalities, including massacre.

The participants demanded that the UN and EU should play their role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and urged human rights organisations to pressurise India to stop the rights abuses.

Related Topics

India Resolution Weather United Nations Parliament Jammu New Delhi Luxembourg August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to take along Kashmiris at every forum fo ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir resolution must for global peace: Mushaal ..

1 minute ago

4 persons injured in roof collapsed incident in La ..

1 minute ago

Salute to Kashmiri people for sticking to their ju ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.