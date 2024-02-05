Kashmir Solidarity Day: Leaders Rally for Rights and Education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Younus Dhaga, the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, emphasized the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, portraying it as an ongoing mission stemming from the partition of the sub-continent.

Despite being a struggle spanning 76 years, he underscored that no level of brutality or disregard for justice could diminish the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

These sentiments were conveyed during his address at the "5th February Solidarity Day Kashmir Walk" event, organized by Commissioner Karachi Division, Muhammad Saleem Rajput. Dhaga rejected any notion that the Indian government's revocation of Kashmir's special status would weaken the Kashmiris' resolve or dampen Pakistan's support for their cause.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful struggle and affirmed its unwavering support for Kashmiri freedom.

Rana Hussain, the Caretaker Sindh Education Minister, echoed Dhaga's sentiments, urging Pakistani children, youth, politicians, and military to unite in securing Kashmir's rights.

He emphasized the inclusion of Kashmir in the national curriculum to educate future generations about the injustices and atrocities endured by Kashmiris, expressing hope for a future free from such cruelty.

The event also featured addresses by the Chairperson of Occupied Kashmir Self-Determination International Movement UK and students from various schools.

Notable attendees included Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Deputy Commissioners, education officials, school principals, and a diverse array of participants from the public.