Kashmir Solidarity Day Marked In Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

Teachers, staff and students of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMC) Sukkur commemorated September 27 as Kashmir Solidarity Day following Federal Government's announcement to support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Teachers, staff and students of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMC) Sukkur commemorated September 27 as Kashmir Solidarity Day following Federal Government's announcement to support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Principal GMS, Professor Dr Aftab Soomro said that Pakistanis always raise their voices against Indian oppression and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed steadfast support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle.

He said that the government and the people of Pakistan are always ready to give political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle.

