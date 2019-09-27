Kashmir Solidarity Day marked in Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College

Teachers, staff and students of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMC) Sukkur commemorated September 27 as Kashmir Solidarity Day following Federal Government's announcement to support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination here on Friday

Addressing the participants of the rally, Principal GMS, Professor Dr Aftab Soomro said that Pakistanis always raise their voices against Indian oppression and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed steadfast support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle.

He said that the government and the people of Pakistan are always ready to give political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle.