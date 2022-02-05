'Kashmir Solidarity Day' marked in Pakistan, world over

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with national zeal and zest not only in Pakistan but world over, appealing the international human rights' watchdogs to play their due role for providing the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their legal right to self-determination on Saturday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, leading a Kashmir solidarity walk, said Pakistan wanted a peaceful resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, guaranteeing right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said the IIOJK had never been a part of India and Pakistan did not even recognize the Indian constitution, illegally enlisting the occupied territory as its part.

President Alvi said the history of Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kashmir Monument (Yadgar-e-Shuhada).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led a rally in the provincial metropolis to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris suffering from the worst atrocities by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, they expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the Kashmiris, saying Pakistan fully supported the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self determination.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha led a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. People from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the illegitimate occupation of India in the disputed land of Kashmir.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, in a statement, said Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris struggling for independence from Indian occupation.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, in a tweet on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, said Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination as promised in the United Nations resolutions.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the whole Pakistani nation, armed forces and government were supporting the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for reight to self-determination.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Nadeem Qureshi, in a statement, said Modi government was violating human rights in the IIOJK.

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, in a video message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the comity of nations and international organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in the IIOJK.

Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, remarked that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, always emphasized that the state of Pakistan would not reach its fulfillment without Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for the Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari said all out support would be given to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, in a tweet, said the international community must hold India accountable for its human rights violations in the IIOJK.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash said the international organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in Kashmir and help resolve Kashmir issue according to wishes of the people living in occupied valley.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its unflinching support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram has said that he was confident that the Kashmiri struggle would triumph in achieving self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

"Kashmir is an inalienable part of the body and soul of Pakistan," he said in a message to the UN community released in New York on Saturday.

Speakers at a webinar, organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, reaffirmed their unflinching support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination, and called for ending the unparalleled atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

Participating in the webinar "A Day to stand up in solidarity with Kashmir", were Afzal Khan, MP and Labour Shadow Justice Minister in UK, Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and a former Foreign Secretary, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, a US-based Kashmiri human rights activist, Danielle Khan, and a political analyst, Colonel (r) Wes Martin.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said the Indian-occupied Kashmir was today witnessing the heaviest concentration of security forces anywhere in the world, which were committing unprecedented atrocities against the people with impunity.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply criticized the arrest of journalist Fahad Shah in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and called for his immediate and unconditional release and to cease detaining members of the press.

"The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities' utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely," Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia programme Coordinator, in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Speakers at an online moot organised by Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin urged the international community to realise the gravity of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and step forward to put an end to human right abuses in the IIOJK by its forces.

The Ambassador noted that the international community must realise the situation in IIOJK and it was a collective responsibility to work together in addressing this issue of grave concern which awaits resolution as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people, since long.

Chairman of Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, Barrister Shahid Majeed submitted Resolutions to the United Nations Mission and Indian Embassy in Tokyo respectively on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"India's illegal occupation has created an alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir where innocent people are being killed every day by the Indian forces which had failed to curb their voice for freedom", he said after submitting Resolutions to the UN mission and Indian Embassy.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan always sought peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as per United Nations Security Council resolutions, but the Indian designs and actions had put the entire regional and world peace at risk.

Ambassador Khan expressed these views while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day arranged at the Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow.

The private schools and colleges in Islamabad observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day nationwide to highlight the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir. Students made speeches and performed tableaus /skits in which plight of Kashmiri people was portrayed.

Pakistan Furniture Council likewise whole nation expressed their unflinching the highest degree of solidarity with the oppressed unarmed innocent people of illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan adopted a resolution in 1949 which guaranteed Kashmir people their inherent right to self determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism CDA/MCI organized an exhibition cricket match in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day between teams of two districts of Azad Kashmir at F-9 Cricket Ground.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also organized a gathering in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to pay homage to the Kashmiris of IIOJK.

The colorful Media Winter sports Festival 2022 was begun at the Qayyum Sport Comlex wherein more than 250 journalists were competing in seven male and two femal games.

Alhamra organized a photographic exhibition besides a walk to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their just struggle of self-determination.

Speakers at a rally marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day called on international forums, governments, and human rights organizations to play their part in stopping atrocities of occupation forces on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A bleeding Jammu and Kasmir still awaited justice despite the commitments made by the international community, including the United Nations over seven decades ago, the speakers said at "Solidarity Walk" organized by the Muslim Institute.

Human chains by the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was formed at all seven bridges including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher and Holar besides at Bararkot. Thousands of people gathered at these bridges to reiterate complete solidarity between them.

Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a message from Srinagar on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed by Pakistanis said the people of IIOJK and the APHC leadership had always appreciated the moral, political and diplomatic support extended to their just cause by Pakistan despite facing testing times.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick also thanked Pakistani nation for its continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for securing their right to self-determination.