Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with national enthusiasm at District Shaheed Benazirabad in order to attract the attention of world community towards atrocities of usurper Indian forces and showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar led a rally from the DC office to Nawabshah Press Club. The rally was participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi, District education Office Qurban Ali Rahu, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, Qazi Abdul Waheed Kerio, officials and staff of departments of Police, Health, Social Welfare, Information, teachers and students in large numbers, representatives of NGOs and citizens.

The rally participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with "Kashmir would become Pakistan" "Hindustan Murdabad" and other slogans.

Talking to media persons at the concluding of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that the people of Kashmir have given great sacrifices to achieve their rights that would not go in waste.

He said that the people of Pakistan would continue their struggle for the freedom of Kashmiri brothers.

He said that in spite of observing Kashmir Day for one day, let us continue our struggle throughout the years and raise our voice for them so that the United Nations shall act against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and help them in achieving their legitimate right to freedom. Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. On the other hand in all tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed and rally were taken out led by Assistant Commissioners while score of rallies were taken out by citizens and social welfare organizations in other parts and towns of the district.