Kashmir Solidarity Day Marked With Patriotic Fervour Across Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) All eight district administrations across Hazara division Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm to express unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Various ceremonies, rallies, and flag-hoisting events were held, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri freedom movement and condemning Indian atrocities.

The district administration of Abbottabad marked Kashmir Solidarity Day with a human chain formed at Ayub Bridge, Havelian, followed by a solidarity walk to the Old Bridge, Havelian.

A grand ceremony was also held at Government Model High school Havelian, attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, Vice-Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Malik Mujaddad-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Chairman Havelian, Aziz Sher Khan, and other officials. Students performed tableaus and delivered speeches highlighting Indian oppression in Kashmir.

In Lower Kohistan, Pattan, the district administration organized a dignified event at Government High School Pattan. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Arshad Abbasi, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Muhammad Azhar Khan, paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs, observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played.

A solidarity rally was taken out from Government High School Pattan to Pattan Lower Bazaar, displaying banners and placards condemning Indian military aggression.

Addressing the gathering, officials stated that Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters suffering under Modi’s tyranny and reaffirmed that Kashmir will one day be part of Pakistan.

Like the rest of the country, Torghar District observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great national spirit. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zaib Khan, a one-minute silence was observed, followed by a solidarity walk from the DC Office to Meera Bazaar, Judbah.

A tree plantation campaign was also launched at the DC Office, symbolizing growth and resilience. Security arrangements were foolproof, ensuring smooth observance of the day. A special program at Judbah High School allowed students and officials to express their views on Kashmir’s struggle for independence.

A seminar, presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, highlighted Indian human rights violations, including violence against women and enforced disappearances. Addressing the audience, officials emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Kashmir’s freedom.

A rally from Government Centennial Model High School to Kacheri Chowk was led by government officials, law enforcement agencies, and civil society members. Protesters raised pro-Kashmir slogans, vowing to support the Kashmiri cause until freedom is achieved.

