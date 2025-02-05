Kashmir Solidarity Day Marked With Rallies, Events Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, various districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) organized rallies and special events to express support for the people of Kashmir on Wednesday.
In Swabi district, a government-led rally was held where participants chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir will become Pakistan." The rally was attended by civil and police officials as well as members of civil society.
Chairman Rahim Jadoon reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris, emphasizing that February 5 serves as a day of renewed commitment to their cause.
In Nowshera district, a solidarity rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ahmad Sher Zaman Dogar. The rally saw participation from district administration officials, lawyers, traders, religious scholars, civil society members, and students.
The rally started from Shobra Chowk and concluded at Kacheri Chowk, with participants holding banners condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. One minute of silence was observed, followed by collective prayers for Kashmir’s freedom.
In Charsadda, a special event was organized, where Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Khan, DPO Suleman Zafar, and Colonel Abid Aziz addressed the audience.
School children performed patriotic songs and delivered speeches about Kashmir.
Speakers regret over the United Nations' lackluster approach to resolve the Kashmir issue, stressing that self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris.
In Bajaur district, a solidarity walk was held in Bajaur’s Civil Colony Khar, with participation from the local administration, TMA officials, tribal elders, and students.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri cause, calling for an end to oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
In Takhte Bhai tehsil of Mardan district, a passionate rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid and TMO Rahman Sher along Malakand Road.
Participants carried placards and banners inscribed with pro-Kashmir slogans and chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir will become Pakistan."
In Malakand, a rally Kashmir Solidarity rally started from the district secretariat and moved towards Batkhela Bazaar, drawing a significant number of participants from civil society.
In the tribal district of Mohmand, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great enthusiasm. Local elders stated that February 5 is a day of acknowledgement for the continued suffering of Kashmiris.
In Haripur also, a large rally was taken out from the main bazaar to Sadiq Akbar Chowk in Haripur.
The district administration also organized multiple events across the city, with schools, colleges, and the University of Haripur participating in activities to highlight Indian injustices in Kashmir.
Even in Parachinar, where people are faced with difficult times due to security situation, a rally and various events were organized, with Assistant Commissioner Arshad Afridi leading the march.
The rally included members of civil society, Rescue 1122 personnel, civil defense volunteers, and revenue staff. Participants carried banners supporting Kashmir’s freedom and vowed continued solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Kashmir Solidarity Day was marked with similar rallies and events across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reflecting Pakistan’s firm support for the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.
