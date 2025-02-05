Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with renewed pledge for freedom

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to supporting Kashmiris morally, politically, and diplomatically until their freedom from Indian occupation.

The day began with special prayers after Fajr in mosques, along with Quran recitations for the martyrs of Kashmir. The divisional and district administrations organised various programmes, while educational institutions held speech competitions and seminars on Kashmir’s independence. Streets and public places were decorated with banners bearing slogans such as Kashmir will become Pakistan and The Kashmir struggle will live on.

Political, social, and business organisations arranged rallies and gatherings, urging global powers to take decisive action against Indian atrocities and advocating for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Speakers at various events called on the United Nations to play an active role in resolving the issue for lasting regional peace.

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris' struggle for freedom. She condemned India’s oppressive policies and described Occupied Kashmir as the world's largest open-air prison under prolonged lockdowns. She also criticised India's unconstitutional measures to alter Kashmir’s status, asserting they cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s aspirations for freedom.

Calling Kashmir an unfinished agenda of partition, she saluted the unmatched sacrifices of Kashmiris and urged the international community to hold India accountable for its state-sponsored oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).