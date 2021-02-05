Kashmir Solidarity Day observe in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A seminar held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day which was organized by District administration Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A seminar held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day which was organized by District administration Attock.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , PTI Leader Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari and others said the people and government of Pakistan remained committed to extend full support to the just cause of Kashmiri's right to self-determination.

Pakistan's ultimate objective, they said, "remains the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council through a free and impartial plebiscite." They said the real objective of the RSS-BJP regime behind its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 was to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

They said the world is witnessing rise of ultra-nationalism, racism, fascism, religious hatred and intolerance in India in the garb of "Hindutva" supremacist ideology, championed by the RSS-inspired BJP-led government, which has been using violence to achieve its illegitimate objectives. This "Hindutva" ideology is not only a threat to the Kashmiris, but to India's own nationals as well, particularly Muslims, they added.

Later, a rally was taken out from Jinnah Hall to Kutchery chowk led by Provincial Minister Muhammad Anwar . The participants which included the personnel of Rescue 1122 and people from different walk of life were holding banners , posters and play cards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir .