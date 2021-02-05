Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with a renewed pledge to stand by Kashmiri in the hour of turmoil and awaken the world conscience against the worst form of subjugation and violation of human rights here on Friday.

Scores of rallies, public meetings and seminars were also held to denounce brutalities committed by the Indian troops against innocent Kashmiris.

They participants of rallies chanted slogans in support of the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination and criticised the international bodies for their double standards on human rights.

In this regard, a rally was also taken by Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan under the leadership of Chairman Abdullah Gull.

Addressing the rally, Abdullah Gull said that a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue is essential for sustainable peace in South Asia.

He said oppress Kashmiris were looking at UN resolutions for its implementation to hold a referendum in IIOJK.

But unfortunately, UN is refraining from taking any practical action against India. He said that Kashmir issue is a flash point between the two nuclear powers India and Pakistan which needs to be resolved through referendum.

He said our hearts beat with the Kashmiri people and are aware of the pain and suffering that the Indian army is brutally inflicting on them.

He said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders have been imprisoned in jails. He further said that instead of offering to mediate on Kashmir in Pakistan and India, the UN agencies should implement the resolutions on Kashmir so that a plebiscite can be held in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future.

A rally was also taken out by Rescue 1122 officers and rescuers in connection with Kashmir solidarity day.

The rally started from TMA Building College Road and culminated at Liaquat Bagh. The participants of rally were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, banners and placards.

The speakers denounced Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and urged world to come forward to rescue people of Kashmir from clutches of India.

Jammat e Islami, hold protest to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to urge world to stop bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.

JI also demanded immediate end of lockdown and curfew from IHK.

The protest demonstrations of JI were addressed by Ameer JI Rawalpindi Syed Arif Sherazi, General Secretary Muhammad Usman, Syed Uzair Hamid, Raza Ahmed Shah, Ch Sarfraz Ahmed, Syed Arshad Farooq and Prof Muhammad Waqas Khan.

Speaking to the participants, JI leaders said Indian troops are involved in sheer violations of human rights in IHK. They said Kashmiris have been facing worst kind of lockdown and curfew since 5 August 2019.

"The 5th February is the day for expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris and to pay glowing tribute to their countless sacrifices they had rendered for freedom," said Tehreek-e-Difah Pakistan Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari while addressing a big public rally here.

A massive rally was also taken out by the representatives of Goods Carrier Association from Ganjmandi to Fawara Chowk. The rally was led by GCA President Shakil Qureshi while Sharjeel Mir, the President of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Rawalpindi, participated as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the government and nation are with people of Kashmir. "The day is not far when Kashmiri people will take breath in a free valley," they added.

Federal Government Educational Institutions Cannt and Garrison Chaklala Region also organized a series of ceremonies and seminars in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

During the ceremony, the participants expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris who have been fighting with Indian troops for freedom.

The students also delivered speeches condemning Indian suppression against innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar held at FG Public school for Boys Number 3 at Chaklala, Principal Irshad Khan, Muhammad Anwar and Hidayat Hussain Shah said the Kashmir dispute is not for land dispute but a basic right of Kashmiris. They said the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of United Nations.